South Africa: North West Health Suspends Officials for Allegedly Defrauding Klerksdorp / Tshepong Hospital Complex

press release

Department suspends five officials for allegedly defrauding Klerksdorp / Tshepong Hospital Complex more than R1.2 million

The North West Department of Health has officially suspended with immediate effect five officials who allegedly defrauded Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital Complex an amount of more than One Million Two Hundred Thousand Rand (R1 200 000-00) over a period of seven months between May and November 2017.

All the officials except for one who is apparently on vacation leave outside the province have been issued with "intension to suspend letters"

and given until close of business yesterday to make representations to Dr. Kenneth Kaunda Health District's management as to why shouldn't they be suspended. Their suspected criminal activities were detected during the course of last week and have been reported with the Klerksdorp's South African Police Service.

The North West Health MEC, Dr. Magome Masike wishes to re-assure the public that the matter will be properly investigated by relevant state organs and decisive action taken against whoever is found to be on the wrong side of the law.

The department wishes to reiterate its anti-corruption stance and warn its officials that engaging in criminal activities would result in possible imprisonment and immediate dismissal from the public service on account of misconduct.

NB!!! Should you wish to publish the article, the management of North West Department of Health would like to be quoted entirely as above.

Issued by: North West Health