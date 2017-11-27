Ethiopia: Which One Matters More, Electoral Organ's Name or Particulars?

opinion

Elections are a vital part of economic, social and political development of a nation. And Ethiopia is striving for the persistent of double digit economic development, democratic transitions and the implementation of peace agreements. And political parties play a major role in providing assistances and guide to these important processes of change.

In the last few weeks, the Ethiopian political parties have been making deal on the nomination of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia. Some of the political parties, including EPDRF, the ruling party, have claimed that thinking to change the name is unconstitutional. And they reasoned out that changing the name of the board requires constitutional amendment which is not basically the role of a political party that can be done instantly. Even it is very surprising that 11 competing parties decided not to continue the deal on the boards particulars unless the name is changed to their preference.

Article 102 of the FDRE constitution is about the Election Board. Sub article one says, that there shall be established a National Election Board independent of any influence, to conduct in an impartial manner free and fair election in Federal and State constituencies. And sub article two explicitly details that members of the Board shall be appointed by the House of Peoples' Representatives upon recommendation of the Prime Minister. It furthers that particulars shall be determined by law.

So those who said altering the name is unconstitutional are right. Even a political party should work on the enforcement of the supreme law of the nation but not to act against it unlawfully. Amending it is the role of the owners of the constitution: nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia.

The Constitution has stated the Initiation of Amendments on article 104. It states that any proposal for constitutional amendment, if supported by a two-thirds majority vote in the House of Peoples' Representatives. Or it furthers that it has to be supported by a two-thirds majority vote in the House of the Federation. Or it needs to be amended when one-third of the State Councils of the member States of the Federation, by a majority vote in each Council have supported it. Then it shall be submitted for discussion and decision to the general public and to those whom the amendment of the Constitution concerns. So, the initiation of renaming the Board cannot be considered as a prerequisite because it has this process to pass through.

As well, article 105 of the supreme law is titled Amendment of the Constitution. Sub article one says that all rights, freedoms and laws specified in the Constitution can be amended only in the following manner. First, it can be amended when all State Councils, by a majority vote, approve the proposed amendment. Second, it can be amended when the House of Peoples' Representatives, by a two-thirds majority vote, approves the proposed amendment; and third, it can be amended when the House of the Federation, by a two-thirds majority vote, approves the proposed amendment. The dealers also have to put these into consideration and avoid a must win approach.

As political parties' deal is on deciding the fate of the nation not a group's interest, "What matters, electoral organ's name or particulars?" is the focus. The Oromos have a proverb that says, "Maqaan ayyaana hin ta'u." A name cannot be grace or destiny. So, for the benefit of the citizens what matter is not the name, but the detailed legal jobs and responsibilities of the organ that requires full commitment to achieve its establishment.

Therefore, it is also good to identify what an election organ is and its models to discuss the particulars of the organ. An election organ is a body responsible for overseeing the operation of election procedures. And the exact name used varies from country to country, including such terms as "electoral board", "electoral commission", "central election commission", "electoral branch" or "electoral court". Election organs can be independent, mixed, judicial or governmental, according to the constitutions of their respective countries.

In the independent model, the election body is independent of the executive and manages its own budget. Countries with an independent election commission include Australia, Canada, India, Nigeria, South Africa, Thailand and Britain. In some of these countries the independence of the election commission is constitutionally guaranteed, for example South Africa.

Similarly, in the branch model the election organ is often called an electoral branch, and is usually a constitutionally-recognized separate branch of government, with its members appointed by either the executive or the legislative branch. Countries with an electoral branch include Bolivia and Panama.

In the mixed-model there is an independent board to determine policy, but implementation is usually a matter for an executive department with varying degrees of supervision by the independent board. Countries with such a model include Cameroon, France, Germany, Japan, Senegal and Spain.

In the executive model, the election organ is directed by a cabinet minister as part of the executive branch of government, and may include local government authorities acting as agents of the central body. Countries with this model include Denmark, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and Tunisia. In the United States, elections for federal, state, and local offices are run by the executive branch of each state government. Similarly, in the judicial model the election commission is closely supervised by and ultimately responsible to a special "electoral court". Countries with such a model include Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

Electoral organ may also be accountable for electoral boundary limiting. In federations there may be a separate body for each sub national government or regional states. The election body has a duty to perform election related activities in an orderly manner. For election related problems, electoral organ is responsible.

Similarly, the National Election Board of Ethiopia, all the political parties and citizens are responsible to enhance the electoral system that carries on an election that is based on free, direct and equal suffrage. They also have to emphasize on the realization of the electoral principles. And enhance that voting in any election shall be carried out in secret, any Ethiopian whose electoral rights are not legally restricted shall be eligible to elect or be elected and that each vote shall carry equal weight. To do this, there are many issues to be raised than renaming the Board unconstitutionally.

The basic issues the political parties should focus on should be powers and duties of the board, rules and procedures of the board, selection criteria of officials of the secretariat with their powers and duties as well as the duties and responsibilities of the regional and other electoral offices. Likewise constituency, structure and removal or replacement of the grievance hearing bodies at every stage of the electoral process needs attention than the renaming. At last, electoral observers' participation needs to be agreed on to carry on peaceful, reliable, transparent and democratic election.

In general, election has to enable all citizens to exercise their democratic rights to elect and be elected by promptly settling disputes that arise in the electoral process. It also has to provide for a transparent, reliable and free procedure for the settlement of election related disputes. So, they should focus on the basic issues to avoid or solve disputes on a timely basis to make elections free, peaceful, fair, reliable and democratic.