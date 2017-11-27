Ethiopia: Attention On Youth's Innovation

Imbued with the sentiment of troubleshooting hassles-creating challenges in service delivery and motivated by the government's development-spurring -invention-promoting tasks, Ethiopian youths, these days, are coming up with innovative works bearing their seals. Many are the case stories.

Youth Webeshet Gebreegiziaber and his other five colleagues own a small enterprise in Addis. They spend most of their time engaged in innovative works.

This enterprise creates direction-indicating audio and video devices. The devices enable organizations to direct customers to places of needed services,offices, experts and meeting halls. It as well indicates phone numbers. Making use of this technology, the service-giver organizations can shift from the previous manual system and adopt such modern ones. This way it becomes possible to convey information for service seekers including illiterate people as well as the visually and hearing impaired using videos, photos, audio works, written instruction, and sign languages.

The other innovative work of this enterprise is the digital audio recorder. It is the organization's comment receiver machine. It records both the negative or positive feedback. It allows a good communication between the service giver and receiver. Customers can express their comment easily after securing the services they need.

Not only these innovative works, the enterprise strives to introduce other useful innovations to foster good governance. And Webeshet Gebregiziaber General Manager within the enterprise said "Government bodies help us to stay on this level. They had created market linkages with different organizations."

It is to be recalled that on the eve of the eightieth round National Science Technology and Innovation prize handling event prime Minister Haile Mariam Desalegin had noted that the secret of the developed countries is placing focus on science and technology as well as innovation. He further noted as such the country should pursue this trend to come up with the much-needed development. The government also gives due attention for the sector. It has developed the science technology and innovation policy and strategy taking into consideration the urgency that the nation's development must be fine-tuned with health and industry sectors as well as environmental protection.

Leaders of youth associations also noted the government is conferring focal attention on innovative works. After lauding the government's gesture they stressed the significance of the furtherance of the support for the innovators by developing their skills, backing them up with equipment and injecting capital into their endeavors.

Tarekegn Abdujebal executive director within the Ethiopian Youth Federation said in collaboration with concerned bodies the federation will scout for innovators,support and encourage them. It will bring them to the lime light so that the public,whose challenges they strive to troubleshoot, recognizes about them. Down the road such path-breaking achievements will pave the way for the development of the country.

According to Tarekegn the innovative works are making an up ward spiral by the year. Such a trend surely helps the nation from importing some materials. " But there are some gaps, " he said adding there is a call for facilitating Science Centers like other countries.

Alazar Yehualashet is a TVET student in Adama. He has created a new garbage system,collecting garbage and burying them till the garbage collecting vehicles arrive. Research is being conducted over this technology, for which he got a patent right. This invention will turn into innovation this year.

As to him, government bodies, experts and the mayor of Adama City Administration are according due attention for this project. And the city administration has already ordered for about 32 machines before the invention-to-innovation turning work kickstarts. "This will motivate me to do better than my best and come up with another machine." Alazar said.

Now, the situation is becoming better for youths to develop their Science and Technological knowledge according to Ermias Matias Executive Director within the Addis Ababa Youths Federation. Forums of recognition are created to pat innovative students on the back just before they disperse to various universities across the state .

Webishet further said that currently they have market linkages with about 60 organizations. Their enterprise has 6 employees. They intend to employ about 40 contractual workers. Promising to press ahead with their task they called upon the government to continue supporting them.