Africa: 2nd China-Africa Investment Forum Kicks Off in Marrakech

Marrakech — The 2nd edition of the China-Africa Investment Forum (CAIF) opened Monday in Marrakech, with the participation of more than 500 high-level economic decision-makers from China and Africa.

The forum, held under the Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, dedicates two days of conferences and debates to the financial implications for African economies of the new Silk Road and how to capitalise on this new dynamic aimed at making the continent a true industrial platform.

Alongside the conferences, practical workshops will provide insights and keys to understanding Chinese and African economic policies and operational environments.

With more than 10,000 companies active on the continent generating $60 billion a year in industrial production, trade to the tune of $122 billion and non-financial direct investment that rose by 31% to reach $2.5 billion in 2016, China is Africa's most important trading partner today, the CAIF said in a press release.

The launch of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, a true reshaping of China's international economic policy, means Africa needs to equip itself with the tools to effectively receive and use Chinese investments to accelerate its economic transition. In this context, the CAIF will facilitate business meetings between the main stakeholders of trade and investment between China and Africa in order to foster the creation of sustainable partnerships with high added value, particularly in the industrial sector, the source added.