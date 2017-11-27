27 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Riyadh - Morocco Reiterates Support for Efforts of Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism

Riyadh — Morocco reaffirmed, Sunday in Riyadh, its support for the efforts of the Islamic Military Coalition to deal with the scourges of extremism and terrorism.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Council of Defense ministers of the Coalition, minister delegate in charge of the National Defense Administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi, stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI will support its brothers of the Coalition, given its accumulated experience in the fight against extremism and terrorism and its forward-looking multidimensional approach to combat the thoughts and ideas of extremist organizations, as well as its success in the dismantling of terrorist cells.

On this occasion, Loudiyi reiterated Morocco's continued solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and its full support for all measures taken in the face of anything that could undermine its security and stability.

In this regard, he expressed Morocco's full readiness to support the Saudi sister authorities in dealing with anything that could harm the sacred places and the two holy mosques, or threaten peace and security in the region.

