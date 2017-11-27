Ethiopia: Sustaining Long Standing Tradition of Refugee-Hospitality

Ethiopia has been, since the ancient times, and is still known for opening its doors for refugees.

Suleiman Ali, Communications and Public Information Head at Ethiopia Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA), the government agency and partner of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), expressed to The Ethiopian Herald that the government of Ethiopia pursues an open door policy which allows refugees to come to the country. One can see refugees and many asylum seekers enjoying a safe haven in Ethiopia.

He noted that its open door policy has survived for centuries now. Suleiman expressed that Ethiopia's history of refugee hospitality goes back to the 7th century when it granted asylum to the followers of prophet Mohamed who came to Ethiopia fleeing persecution by the Quraysh tribes. The nation has sustained the practice thus far. He mentioned that Ethiopia is currently receiving refugees of various nationalities. As could be learnt from him, the majority of them come from the neighboring countries such as South Sudan (takes the lions' share), Somalia and Eritrea. Besides that, there are also quite a few thousand refugees coming from the great lakes region as well as from Yemen and Djibouti where most of them are living in Addis Ababa as urban refugees.

The term urban refugees refers to those refugees who live out of refugee camps. In other words, these refugees live in urban centers for better treatments when they fulfill the necessary preconditions of urban refugee status, Suleiman noted.

"For instance a refugee who belongs to a given ethnic group in a refugee camp may apply for urban refugee status due to mistreatment by other refugees of rival ethnic group, so he\she may be granted that right to be protected from such a situation. The same is true for those who have convincing health case. They may want secondary level medical treatment and be granted the right to live in urban centers for quite some time but with the probability of being extended depending on the situation," he notified.

However, there are also some other refugees who automatically qualify for urban refugees status, he added. Refugees both from Yemen and the great lakes for example meet the criteria as there is no designated refugee camp for them. These refugees would, therefore, automatically qualify for urban refugees and would be allowed to live in Addis Ababa by receiving their subsistence allowances from the UNHCR through the Ethiopian Orthodox Church Development and Inter-Church Aid (EOTCDICAC), a local NGO. There is also another international NGO, the Jesuit refugee service, which have a community center around 6 killo assisting urban refugees in Addis Ababa.

When this comes to Eritrean refugees, currently, there are, according to him, 19 entry points in Tigray region, through which they enter to Ethiopia crossing border. In the meantime, there are some reception centers at some points and also another registration center in Endabaguna, Tigray, where refugees are amalgamated in one center. Once they are screened, they receive the refugee status and eventually sent to the respective refugee camps such as Hitsats, the latest camp for Eritrean refugees currently.

As could be understood, currently, there are 6 designated refugee camps for Eritreans- at May Ayni, at Adi habesh, at Shimelba and at Hitsats in Tigray region and at Berahile and at Semera in Afar region. In addition to these camps, Endabaguna is also hosting thousands of already registered refugees, not yet transferred to refugee camps. There are also hundreds of unaccompanied minors living across the country apart from those who are registered and living both in refugee camps and urban centers, Suleiman restated.

Once refugees enter into Ethiopia, they are warmly welcomed by the hosting population and the military. As to him, the military takes care of the refugees who come to Ethiopia crossing the borderlines. "For example, some of the refugees may come wounded while crossing the border due to the shoot to kill policy of the regime in Eritrea, so the people and military may take care of these wounded individuals. I even know that some military personnel give them their ration until they are put in the safe hands of the ARRA or UNHCR officials,' he accentuated.

Some new arrivals may have families in refugee camps, for instance, in Shimelba, there are specifically the Kunama population, so if a Kunama refugees come, they would automatically be sent to Shimelba where they have their own large population.

Suleiman told this reporter that quite unique about the Eritrean refugee program is the presence of large number of separated children who are technically below the age of 18. Hundreds of such children are coming from Eritrea and many of them stay in Endabaguna. Once they are registered, they would be transferred to refugee camps. Moreover, there is a children center operated by another NGO which runs day care and treatment for children who will be staying for some time until they are transferred to refugee camp where they will receive a relevant kind of child protection. So Endabaguna is, as said by him, serving as a child care center in addition to registration.

Regarding whether the number of Eritrean refugees entering into Ethiopia is increasing or decreasing, he said that the number of Eritreans fleeing to Ethiopia goes most of the time steadily like for example 3000 monthly. But, it sometimes fluctuates as it is seasonal; it may at some time go up to 5000. But, the average is still between 2500 and 3000, he pointed out.Suleiman expressed that Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia are being provided with various accesses. In this regard, he said that the general services that the Ethiopian government has been and is still providing Eritrean refugees is the out of camp policy. This program was initially designed in 2010 specifically for Eritrean refugees.

Furthermore, most of them may have relatives and friends here in Ethiopia for both countries used to be the same at some time. As a result, they were allowed to stay out of camp. He said, "One can accordingly see, for example, a number of Eritrean refugees living in Kera, Mebrat Hayil condominium just to mention a few among the other areas in the capital. They can live in Addis Ababa whether on their own or with the support of close relatives or friends." Conversely, there are also at the same time requirements they should fulfill to be granted these rights. They should be able to bring someone, be it a relative or whoever friend as a guarantor.

Generally speaking, the services the Ethiopian government provides to the Eritrean refugees both in the camps as well as here in Addis Ababa are of various types. Protecting or safeguarding those who have been and are still fleeing to escape from persecution, human rights abuse, indefinite conscription thereby by are among the note worthy services. "We should thank the regional states of Tigray and Afar for they have provided us these plots of lands to set up refugee camps in the situation where the availability of such precious land is very scarce these days," Suleiman expressed.

Furthermore, the government also looks after the overall management and protection of the refugees through ARRA. It is also the government which provides those Eritrean refugees living in camps their monthly ration such as wheat, grain and all other necessities at monthly basis. The food is of course collected from the World Food Program (WFP) and then distributed for the refugees. The other provision from the government is primary health care. As signified by Suleiman, ARRA is the leading organization in the provision of primary health care for these and other refugees in various camps. He said, "We have many health centers and health posts in the refugee camps where the refugees are provided primary healthcare service both preventive as well as curative. But there are also other partners who are assisting us in this regard." The other sector where ARRA is the major provider is primary education. NGOs provide preschool and secondary education, he reiterated.

Other services include psychosocial, vocational skill training, income generating activities, life skill trainings. But there are many other services too, provided by many international partners. Currently, there are more than 40 international partners involving in various sectors such as in the basic and social services the refugees need. The other notable service they are provided with is that access to tertiary education. The government of Ethiopia in collaboration with the UNHRC is providing them free scholarship to university education. In this case the UNHRC gives them some sort of transport allowance. But the majority, more than 75% of the whole support they get in this regard is provided by the Ethiopian government. As to Suleiman, this program was, however, redesigned later on so as to include refugees of other nationals like those of South Sudanese, Somalis and Sudanese. As a result, one can find refugees of various nationals in almost all universities across the nation.

The other thing in connection with this according to the communication expert is that the government of Ethiopian has also made a solemn promise during the leaders' summit in 2016 to improve the lives of refugees significantly by pledging some nine policy commitments. One practical application in connection with this, as mentioned by him, is the launching of refugees' vital events registration in October 2017. This is hoped to be among the most important steps which can assist the refugees more in many aspects. Besides that ARRA in collaboration with UNHCR has developed a road map detailing the activities to be undertaken especially with regard to the right to education, to work, employment, open bank account, driving license, registration of death, marriage, birth and divorce, the expansion of out of camp policy, local integration where refugees who have been living for more than 20 years would be allowed to settle with the local communities just to mention a few among others.

Ashenafi Teklay , an Eritrean refugee; told The Ethiopian Herald that he has masters degree from Addis Ababa University. He said , the Ethiopian government has of course special policies towards Eritrean refugees. Eritrean refugees are for instance privileged to be Ethiopian nationals through legal processes, he reiterated. However, he noted, there are gaps in making them practical on the ground. He, on the other hand, pointed out that he could not get a job for he could not be granted permit. "I am a father of one; I was married here in Ethiopia. Never the less, I could not get a working license. It is 4 years since I graduated with masters degree from Addis Ababa University. I scored the best result from my batch, however, I am still jobless. Many universities shown their interests to hire me when I apply; but they finally ask me a working license, so I could contribute neither to myself nor to the country," he restated. Moreover, Eritrean refugees are facing challenges in their trials to get integrated and harmonized thereby work in collaboration with the local communities where they live with and this is happening due to such challenges, he mentioned. He, on the contrary expressed that he is hopeful these problems may be addressed for there are rumors that the government is working to amend the previous policy in the near future.

In connection with this, Suleiman mentioned to this reporter, "The government will soon be promulgating the revised refugee law of the previous version enacted in 2004. Many of the elements of the former proclamation were copied from the international UN refugee convention ratified in 1951. Now, we will have all the generous policy commitments included in that revised proclamation which will grant refugees access to work, employment, expansion of the out of camp scheme, local integration and many others."

Pertaining to the advantages Ethiopia has from following such an open door policy since the ancient times, Suleiman mentioned that the Ethiopian refugee policy is based on three principles- one is the commitment to the refugee laws, conventions it has ratified, Ethiopia is the first party member to the 1951 refugee convention governing specific aspects of refugees and it is also among those who ratified the 1969 convention of the former Organization of African Unity (OAU) governing the problems of refugees.

The other worth mentioning point in this regard is that Ethiopia wants to maintain its longstanding tradition of refugee hospitality. The third and most important factor is to realize the government's policy objective of strengthening people to people relationships thereby securing regional integration and stability. " ... if you invest in refugees who are living in your country as guests, it would definitely benefit you at some point later when they are repatriated back home as they are ultimately the ambassadors to their respective countries," he indicated.

The better treatment that the hosting nation provides to refugees while they are within it would pay off or create good image regardless of where they may be later on. And whenever peace prevails in the neighboring countries, it would definitely benefit it as maintaining peace and security in the region helps to boost ones economy. These are the underlying secrets behind the curtain to receive refugees while the rest of the world in general and the western in particular is closing its doors to refugees, Suleiman stressed.

As to ARRA, in Ethiopia, there are more than 900,000 refugees in general and nearly 195,000 Eritrean refugees in 6 refugee camps in particular till the end of October 2017.