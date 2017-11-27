27 November 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambian Blogger Becomes Amazon USA Bestseller

By Amadou Jallow

Ebrima Sawaneh, a young Gambian blogger who recently published a book on professional examination tips has become an Amazon international bestseller.

On his Facebook and Linkedin, Ebrima announced that his book, "PASSED: 12 Proven Secrets to Pass any Professional Exam at The First Sitting," was a No. 1 bestseller in the Amazon USA' under two categories, "College advice and Education Policy and Reform.

"The book is not only about professional exam strategies but story of how I was able to study four professional qualifications (ACCA, CIFE, CAT, MBA) through self-study and without resitting single exam paper. Self-study was the only option I had as my parents could not afford to pay beyond high school. I know there are thousands of young people who face a similar challenge today. I hope this book will inspire them beyond examination" Ebrima wrote on his LinkedIn status update.

The book shares 12 principles behind Ebrima's 5 professional exam secrets and it was released in October 2017.

"I know that when I was in school, I would have liked to pass my exams the first time. In many cases I didn't so having a book like this would have been very helpful. Now, it can help thousands of people to navigate through their studies and get it right the first time," Scott B. Allan, one of readers said about the book.

The book can be ordered from any Amazon online store and paperback will also be available in The Gambia in early 2018.

