Gambia: GSFA Calls On NSC to Change Approach Towards GFF

The Gambia Secondary Schools' Football Association has called on the National Sports Council to change their approach towards the Football Federation and engage them holistically all in a bid to create an atmosphere that is conducive for the realization of our footballing goals.

GSFA is the only association in the country to make known their stance in the standoff between the Gambia Football Federation and the National Sports Council.

Below we reproduce the full text of the press release which reads:

It has been weeks now since the National Sports Council and the Gambia Football Federation found each other in this unfortunate feud that has again raised the ugly head of turmoil and conflict in our beautiful sport of football. During the course of all these days and weeks, the Gambia Secondary School Football Association has been pondering and taking deep thought of these unfortunate circumstances that is again kicking off that phenomenon of stop-start business again.

It is our fervent belief that this stalemate is not going to yield anything like a substantial plus for Gambian Football except dragging us into backwardness and retardation, therefore, eroding the giant strides that the Football Association and Federation have been able to chalk over the years. Against this backdrop, the Gambia Secondary Schools' Football Association is urgently asking for a hands-off policy by the National Sports Council from the activities of the GFF and allow them to carry out their constitutional mandate, thus allowing them to prosecute the wonderful programme they have for the football fraternity.

It is common knowledge to all and sundry that many a times, a new FA or the FF is always ushered into a fresh mandate only after a turmoil that would result in a suspension threat by FIFA and then subsequent elections. The Gambia Secondary Schools' Football Association which is an umbrella body of all Upper Basic Schools, Basic Cycle and Senior Secondary Schools, Sport Masters and Principals in the Gambia is hereby in the name of the Association, urging the National Sports Council to reverse its stance in their standoff with the Gambia Football Federation. The Gambia Secondary Schools' Football Association has already drawn a holistic and very nationalistic programme with the Federation which at the end of the day would usher in a great era of hope for our much cherished Youth and Grass Root Football. As a result of the commitment and the dedication of the Football Federation in the realization of this objective, we therefore deem the intervention of the National Sports Council as unnecessary and can cement antagonism among stakeholders.

Not only is it going to slow down the footballing activities in the country, we mean from the elite football to that of amateur, it will also paint the Gambia as a footballing country that is intermittently in crisis. As highlighted earlier, this informed decision taken today is as a result of a thorough analysis which came as a result of in-depth investigation and probe that this association mounted in the past week.

Thus, we are calling on the National Sports Council to change their approach towards the Football Federation and engage them holistically all in a bid to create an atmosphere that is conducive for the realization of our footballing goals.

Once again, we are strongly disassociating ourselves from this scheme orchestrated by the National Sports Council and asking them to revisit their stance hence the need for continuity and an all hands-on deck-policy by the football fraternity.