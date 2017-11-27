Gambia: 19th Wco-Wca Committee Expert Meeting Wraps-Up in Banjul

The 19th World Customs Organization- for West and Central African Experts Committee Meeting recently ended at the Coco Ocean Resort, in Banjul. The meeting that brought together representatives from 23 countries was hosted by the government of The Gambia through GRA.

In his official closing remarks, the commissioner general of GRA of Yankuba Darboe, described the three day forum as a clear indication of hard work, dedication and commitment by the experts as evidence in the quality of the recommendations made during these three days.

He expressed impression about the ability to properly combine the concerns of the region, and putting them in clear and practical recommendations, which will assist the director general of the region to make well informed decisions for the benefit of the people of the region, governments and the world at large.

Commissioner Darboe also seized the opportunity to thank the WCO Secretariat, Office of the Vice Chair WCA, and management for choosing The Gambia as host to the forum.

Mr. Darboe went further to thank the government of The Gambia for the political and moral support which according to him, is evident by the presence of the Vice President Aja Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang and also the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs for the financial support.

For his part the commissioner of Customs, Alieu Ceesay, also praised the participants , especially the World Customs Organisation for ensuring that this forum become reality in The Gambia. He said this forum was really very encouraging as the experts did everything to make sure that they made some recommendation.

Commissioner Ceesay further urged for the need to expedite their customs procedures, which that this will entail the connection of various customs systems , in the regions as this is a challenges to different types of developments, nationally and internationally . He said the regions are coming with strategic plans to see how to connect customs administrations. He also advised them to ensure information sharing within the regions.

The chairman of Board of Directors of GRA, Mamour Jagne, also seized the opportunity on behalf of the GRA Board of Directors, thanked the WCO and WCA for attending this meeting in The Gambia. He said the technical input to make the recommendations was key to us; "and I assure you that The Gambia Revenue Authority is open and is willing to cooperate to advance forward for custom cooperation in west and central Africa."