Four students from Mzuzu University and Mzuzu Technical College have died while over thirty others have been injured in a road accident which happened this afternoon at Mtakataka in Dedza district.

Officer-in-Charge for Mtakataka police, Goodwell Sambo the students were traveling in a coaster from basketball tournament at the Malawi University of Science and Technology in Thyolo district.

Causes of the accident remain sketchy as the police say they are still investigating.

Some people around the area say the tyre of the coaster burst causing the driver to lose control while others say the vehicle swerved off the road when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a cow.