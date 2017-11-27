27 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Four Mzuzu Students Die in Road Accident in Dedza

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four students from Mzuzu University and Mzuzu Technical College have died while over thirty others have been injured in a road accident which happened this afternoon at Mtakataka in Dedza district.

Officer-in-Charge for Mtakataka police, Goodwell Sambo the students were traveling in a coaster from basketball tournament at the Malawi University of Science and Technology in Thyolo district.

Causes of the accident remain sketchy as the police say they are still investigating.

Some people around the area say the tyre of the coaster burst causing the driver to lose control while others say the vehicle swerved off the road when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a cow.

Malawi

Moyale, Tigers Draw One All in Super League

Moyale Barracks and visiting Azam Tigers shared a point each at Mzuzu stadium on Sunday afternoon in an exciting game… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.