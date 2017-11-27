Gambia: Community Ends Child Protection Training of Trainer for Old Yundum Constituency

A-two-day community child protection training of trainers for Old Yundum constituency organised by Old Yundum Child Protection Committee, in collaboration with Ding Ding Yiriwa Federation was wrapped up yesterday.

The training of trainers which was under the theme "promoting good parenting" was held at Marie Bennette Skill Training Centre in Wellingara.

Speaking at the opening, Alieu Mendy, Manager of Ding Ding Yiriwa Federation, said children are the future leaders and their protection should be everybody's business.

Mr Mendy pointed out that if they do not nurture their children through a good parenting system, they would not be the leaders they want them to be in future.

Child protection, he went on, needs to have good education, accommodation, eating healthy food, living in a conductive environment to play as well as have cognizant development of their brains to become very good adults.

He noted that they need an enabling environment for children to thrive well, adding that child protection is the only way they could harness potentials of their children to become good citizens.

"If we do not focus on child protection, the products of our country will not be good," he highlighted.

According to him, Ding Ding Yiriwa Federation is a community-based organisation established in Kombo North and South to help the deprived, excluded and vulnerable parents' children get education, good nutrition and skills for youth to gain employment.

Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency, thanked his development committee for the initiative to establish a child protect committee in the constituency.

He also thanked Ding Ding Yiriwa Federation for their support.

Hon. Ceesay stated that child protection is a key pillar for national development, adding that when parents protect their children the way they should they would have a better Gambia.

"Development cannot take place in the absence of child protection," according to him.

Yusupha Cham, special political adviser to President Adama Barrow, said children do not know what is harmful to them and as such, need to be protected and guided through the right path for the benefit of the nation.

Mr Cham added that they should collectively endeavor to seek the welfare of children as government alone could not do it all even though it is government's responsibility to provide them with schools, hospitals, roads amongst others.