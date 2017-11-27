27 November 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Basse Consumers Complain About Single Nawec Selling Point

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bruce Asemota in Basse

Consumers in Basse and its suburbs in the Upper River Region have expressed dissatisfaction and disappointment at the National Electricity and Water Company (NAWEC) for setting up one selling point in Basse, the administrative headquarters of Upper River Region.

When this reporter visited NAWEC selling point located near the central market in Basse at about 19:00 hours on Sunday 19th November, the premises was filled with people who were in triple long lines struggling to purchase cash power.

One Sanno Ndongo, a business woman told this reporter that she arrived at the selling point at about 17:00 hours and had been standing on the queue for almost two hours to get cash power.

She lamented the fact that NAWEC has only one selling point in Basse and the entire Upper River Region, noting that the selling point is insufficient to meet the demand of NAWEC consumers in Basse.

One Mariama Jallow also said that the queue wasn't long that day as it was Sunday, but narrated the trouble most of the consumers encounter in getting the cash power in the region.

Many consumers who spoke to this reporter expressed similar sentiments but signalled that NAWEC should endeavour to establish other selling points in Basse and some other towns and villages in the Region, noting that Basse would be hosting this year's NAYCONF.

Meanwhile, the consumers, however, thanked NAWEC for the constant electricity supply in the region, noting that the electricity supply has been regular during the hours that NAWEC supply electricity to consumers.

They revealed that once it is 8:00 a.m. in the morning the current never goes off until 3:00 a.m. the following morning.

Gambia

Gambian Blogger Becomes Amazon USA Bestseller

Ebrima Sawaneh, a young Gambian blogger who recently published a book on professional examination tips has become an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.