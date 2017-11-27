Gambia: Basse Consumers Complain About Single Nawec Selling Point

Consumers in Basse and its suburbs in the Upper River Region have expressed dissatisfaction and disappointment at the National Electricity and Water Company (NAWEC) for setting up one selling point in Basse, the administrative headquarters of Upper River Region.

When this reporter visited NAWEC selling point located near the central market in Basse at about 19:00 hours on Sunday 19th November, the premises was filled with people who were in triple long lines struggling to purchase cash power.

One Sanno Ndongo, a business woman told this reporter that she arrived at the selling point at about 17:00 hours and had been standing on the queue for almost two hours to get cash power.

She lamented the fact that NAWEC has only one selling point in Basse and the entire Upper River Region, noting that the selling point is insufficient to meet the demand of NAWEC consumers in Basse.

One Mariama Jallow also said that the queue wasn't long that day as it was Sunday, but narrated the trouble most of the consumers encounter in getting the cash power in the region.

Many consumers who spoke to this reporter expressed similar sentiments but signalled that NAWEC should endeavour to establish other selling points in Basse and some other towns and villages in the Region, noting that Basse would be hosting this year's NAYCONF.

Meanwhile, the consumers, however, thanked NAWEC for the constant electricity supply in the region, noting that the electricity supply has been regular during the hours that NAWEC supply electricity to consumers.

They revealed that once it is 8:00 a.m. in the morning the current never goes off until 3:00 a.m. the following morning.