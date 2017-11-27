Gambia: Nayconf 2017 - Bac Gives D200, 000 to WCR Organising Committee

Brikama Area Council (BAC) Friday made a cash donation of D200, 000 to the West Coast Region's local organizing committee for this year's biennial National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF). This was a part payment of the total D400, 000 supports the council promised the young people.

NAYCONF has been the biggest youth gathering since the first republic. It was established by an Act of Parliament in the year 2000 following a demand from young people at the first NAYCONF hosted by the Kanifing Municipality in the year 1999.

At Nayconf, young people discuss their present, past and future and draw resolutions which they table before the authorities in the interest of young people. This is the 12th edition of the event and the second time to be hosted by Basse, URR's administrative capital.

Presenting the cash amount to the regional youth chairperson at the governor's office in Brikama, BAC chairman, Bakary Saibo Sanneh encouraged the young people of the region to always nurture unity and peaceful coexistence among them, which he believed will help them to achieve their common development objectives.

Mr. Sanneh reminded the young that the region's affairs will one day be passed onto them, saying they must be ready to listen and prioritise their regions' development. "The New Gambia that we all ushered cannot just be meant by verbal talk but actions."

West Coast Region g]Governor Ebrima Mballow said the council's contribution was sincerely appreciated, saying young people needed to be helped at all cost. "We cannot leave everything to the government to do for us. This is why we are running helter-skelter to ensure that the needs of our young people are provided."

Executive director of National Youth Council, Lamin Darboe, said West Coast Region has ever been Gambia's beacon of hope. He said to make more development gains in the region, the council and young people must always work together. "We cannot adequately execute our task when we are at chaos. Youth is our niche and if the public image of the council is built, success can always be achieved."

Mr. Darboe called on the young people of the region to celebrate and recognise the efforts of the council.

Mam Sait Jallow, chief executive officer of BAC and Albino F. Gomez, chairperson of West Coast Region youth committee both assured their commitment to help develop the young people of the region.