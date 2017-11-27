Gambia: Na Select Committee On Health Visits Farafeni Hospital, Essau Major Health Center

The National Assembly select committee on health on Tuesday visited Farafeni General Hospital as part of the countrywide tour of visiting hospitals and health facilities.

In his welcoming remark at the hospital, Wandifa Samateh, CEO of Farafeni General Hospital, said they are very much proud to be associated with the initiative and activity that they all hope would improve health care delivery services in the country.

He said the hospital was strategically located and it was not only serving North Bank region but also Lower River region and also the neighboring country of Senegal that is close to Farafeni.

"You must realize that health care services is very important and the development of any nation depends largely on the health status of the people; as such we must thank the government for prioritizing health as a very important sector in this country," he said.

He noted that the initiative for members to have oversight functions to look into the activities of departments in the country's health sector was not an exception, adding that it was going to help a lot in ensuring that whatever is needed for them to deliver, is done to their expectation.

Ousman Sillah, National Assembly member for Banjul North and also the Chairperson of the select committee on health, said this was one of the functions prescribed by law for the national assembly members to carry out.

He declared that as national assembly members, they have multiple roles to play.

Hon. Sulayman Saho, National Assembly member for Central Baddibu and also a member for select committee on health thanked the management and staff of Farafeni General Hospital for receiving them, adding that what they have seen in the hospital has given them a more positive impression.

Hon. Saho called on the hospital management to control the revenue they collect from the people so that they could be able to run the activities of the hospital while assuring the management that they would get their support at all times.

Tamsir Ann, Subject matter specialist said the type of structures in the hospital was definitely commendable.

In another development, the team also met with the management of Essau Major Health Center led by the CEO of the health center, John Joseph Mendy, who said that their visit was very important because they would be fed with a lot of information about the health center.

He said Essau health center was built in 1948 and since then it has been expanding.