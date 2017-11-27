Gambia: UTG Finally Settles for Old Grading System

Excitement swept across the University of The Gambia (UTG) after student leaders announced on Saturday that university authorities have finally given a tepid endorsement to the old grading system.

"The new grading system is finally gone thanks to the arduous efforts of the 16th Executive Council of the University of The Gambia Students' Union, the general student body and the UTG Administration and more importantly with the help of Allah," student leaders say in a dispatch.

The university in 2014 under the stewardship of Professor Muhammad Kah had introduced a new grading system under which a distinction starts from 90 per cent, whereas the old grading system which the university has now settled for - a score of 80 per cent is considered to be distinction.

The announcement of the new grading system in 2014 and the authorities' stubborn refusal to come to the negotiating table with students over the matter had put the university in the grip of its worst uncertainty, with student protesters taking to the street - a situation that led to the demise of Prof. Kah's leadership.

"As a council that was voted primarily to protect and promote the welfare of the students, we didn't rest on our laurels or sofas and let the students keep suffering, but we took concrete steps to bring the issue to a close," student leaders say.