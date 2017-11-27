Windhoek — The internationally acclaimed MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions is to stage its final of this year on December 2 - certainly a boxing bonanza not to be missed.

The gathering, which will feature some of the finest emerging professional boxers on offer, has attracted two of the most promising fighters pound for pound in the business, with Sakaria "Desert Storm" Lukas leading the pack.

"Based on preparations and obviously from my personal point of view, it's now crystal clear that the likes of 'Desert Storm', Jeremiah 'Low Key' Nakathila, and the incredible young Harry Simon Jr, are certainly more than ready to do battle as the boxers are all in excellent shape physically and in great spirits to end the year on a high," bragged the boxers' mentor Nestor Tobias.

The bonanza, with the headlining bout titled titled "Desert Storm in Action", takes place at the Windhoek Country Club and general tickets are on sale for N$200, while VIP tables are up for N$10,000 each.

A pair of WBO regional titles are on the line with both Lukas and Nakathila defending their WBO featherweight and junior lightweight Africa titles respectively against yet to be named, tough South African opponents.

Lukas said he is honoured to headline the main event on the night and even more so, extremely honoured to have the gathering named after him.

"This is going to be a big night for me against another champion and the most important fight given my current world rating. I'm more than prepared and would like to thank the team behind me for setting me up for greatness, and promise nothing but a win on the night."

On his part, Nakathila, who recently swapped nicknames from "No Respect" to "Low Key", said he needs to do justice to this particular change of identity by winning the fight and doing so in style.

"It's all about hard work and dedication - what we do behind the scenes and all the work and hours we put in, what you see on the night is just a culmination of all work - and I promise to do well and keep on winning," enthused Nakathila.

Many will look forward to see young boxing sensation Harry Simon Jr in action in only his 4th professional fight. "I'm looking forward to this fight and can feel myself growing in stature making good progress under the revered MTC Sunshine Promotions."

The fairly young fellow added that he is taking things easy by not putting himself under unnecessary pressure. "I will step in the ring focusing on winning only because that is all that matters."

Tickets are available from Computicket and the MTC Nestor Sunshine boxing office and Antonio's Art shop in Post Street Mall. The event will see six other exciting under cards.