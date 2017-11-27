South Africa: Marx Available for Wales Test

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and flanker Siya Kolisi will return to the training field on Monday as the team begins their preparations for the last Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Marx sat out of the previous Test against Italy as a precautionary measure after he picked up a shoulder injury against France in Paris, while Kolisi was in South Africa for the birth of his second child. He re-joined the squad on Sunday.

Forwards Francois Louw, Duane Vermeulen and Franco Mostert , who are all based overseas, are not available for the fixture because it falls outside of the international window.

Springbok team doctor, Konrad von Hagen, again emphasised that the team will give experienced prop Tendai Mtawarira as much time as possible to recover from the groin injury he suffered against Italy so that he can be considered for selection. Thomas du Toit will, however, join the squad later on Monday as injury cover.

"The 'Beast' sustained a groin injury in the second half of the Italian clash in Padova, which forced him off the field," said Von Hagen.

"There were no other injury concerns, although some players will not participate in Monday's training session at Cardiff Arms Park as part of the team's recovery protocols.

"The squad is in very good condition, considering the fact that we are approaching our last match of the season."

Looking back at the weekend's win over Italy, Springbok coach Allister Coetzee again highlighted the convincing performance of the Springbok team.

"It was a good performance in tough weather conditions. I don't think people realise how tough it was out there on Saturday. We were strong at set-piece time, our defence was good, and the replacements did well to maintain that standard," explained Coetzee.

"We put in a good scrumming performance because the surface was firm, our mauling was superb and our lineout functioned well. The big thing for me is the work ethic in the team, and that showed in our massive defensive effort."

Regarding the challenge against Wales, the Springbok coach explained: "We will be playing against a very good Welsh team with a fantastic coaching staff and experienced international players. We know we have to be at our best again this weekend to keep on with the improvement in our game."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:30.

