27 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marx Available for Wales Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and flanker Siya Kolisi will return to the training field on Monday as the team begins their preparations for the last Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Marx sat out of the previous Test against Italy as a precautionary measure after he picked up a shoulder injury against France in Paris, while Kolisi was in South Africa for the birth of his second child. He re-joined the squad on Sunday.

Forwards Francois Louw, Duane Vermeulen and Franco Mostert , who are all based overseas, are not available for the fixture because it falls outside of the international window.

Springbok team doctor, Konrad von Hagen, again emphasised that the team will give experienced prop Tendai Mtawarira as much time as possible to recover from the groin injury he suffered against Italy so that he can be considered for selection. Thomas du Toit will, however, join the squad later on Monday as injury cover.

"The 'Beast' sustained a groin injury in the second half of the Italian clash in Padova, which forced him off the field," said Von Hagen.

"There were no other injury concerns, although some players will not participate in Monday's training session at Cardiff Arms Park as part of the team's recovery protocols.

"The squad is in very good condition, considering the fact that we are approaching our last match of the season."

Looking back at the weekend's win over Italy, Springbok coach Allister Coetzee again highlighted the convincing performance of the Springbok team.

"It was a good performance in tough weather conditions. I don't think people realise how tough it was out there on Saturday. We were strong at set-piece time, our defence was good, and the replacements did well to maintain that standard," explained Coetzee.

"We put in a good scrumming performance because the surface was firm, our mauling was superb and our lineout functioned well. The big thing for me is the work ethic in the team, and that showed in our massive defensive effort."

Regarding the challenge against Wales, the Springbok coach explained: "We will be playing against a very good Welsh team with a fantastic coaching staff and experienced international players. We know we have to be at our best again this weekend to keep on with the improvement in our game."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:30.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.