South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer and Donald Grant On End of 2017 National Senior Certificate Exams

Tomorrow, Tuesday 28th November 2017, National Senior Certificate (NSC) Candidates will write their last examination, with 924 candidates writing Design and 126 candidates writing Agricultural Management Practices.

Today, the majority of our NSC candidates (54 777) will write their final NSC exam, English Home Language and English First Additional Language, Paper 3.

This week, many candidates will be heading to annual 'matric rage parties' in towns across the province, particularly in Hermanus and Plettenberg Bay.

Matric candidates have worked very hard to get to this point in their lives and while they deserve to celebrate, we appeal to them to do so responsibly.

We encourage all candidates who will be participating in 'matric rage parties' and other celebrations to exercise moderation, and to use additional registered car services and public transport services that are available when travelling between venues if they consume alcohol.

Candidates must also exercise caution when on the roads, and ensure that:

They always make sure that there are responsible drivers that are not under the influence of alcohol or substances that affect their ability to drive;

They always obey the speed limit and other rules of the road;

They avoid distractions whilst driving, including using cellphones;

They avoid late night driving where possible, or driving when tired;

They and their passengers are always buckled up.

Provincial and Municipal traffic services are on high alert over this period, and ready for any eventuality. Local traffic authorities have done considerable work in the past few years to improve safety in the area for the many holiday-makers, but the onus also falls on individuals to act responsibly and not put their, and other people's, lives at risk. A no-nonsense approach will again be adopted in respect of any transgressions during this time. Let us work together to ensure that this time of celebration isn't marred by reckless and irresponsible behaviour that endangers lives. We must work in partnership to avoid any unnecessary injury or death at all costs.

Candidates are also reminded that they must be available to write up until the 6th of December 2017 in the event of any eventuality that might occur.

We appeal to all matric candidates not to spoil what should be a well-earned celebration. You have the rest of your lives ahead of you - a moment of irresponsibility can have a lifetime of consequences.

