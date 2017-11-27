Morocco to Host 2018 Africities Summit

Abidjan — The 17th Session of the Executive Committee of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa), held in Grand-Bassam (Côte d'Ivoire), has decided that the next Africities Summit will be hosted by Morocco in December 2018.

"The Committee endorsed Morocco's decision to organize the next Africities Summit in December 2018," the UCLG Africa said in a release.

"The organization in Morocco of this important meeting is recognition of the efforts made by the Kingdom to strengthen decentralization and regionalization," head of the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Municipal Councils (AMPCC), Mohamed Boudra, told MAP.

The committee has also adopted the 2018 budget for UCLG Africa, with revenue expenditure set at €4,601,119.

The Executive Committee of UCLG Africa is the body in charge of the political management of UCLG Africa during a 3-year period between the sessions of the General Assembly of the organization.

The Executive Committee comprises 16 members, 15 members representing equally each of the 5 regions of the continent (3 local elected officials for each of the 5 regions), plus the president of the Network of Local Elected Women in Africa (REFELA).