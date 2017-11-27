27 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Elected President of 22nd Conference of State Parties to Chemical Weapons Convention

The Hague — Morocco's ambassador to The Hague, Abdelouahab Bellouki, was elected, here on Monday, as president of the 22nd Conference of the State Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Bellouki, who is also Morocco's permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), welcomed the support of African countries and the trust placed in Morocco to chair this conference.

The Moroccan diplomat also underscored the importance of the OPCW, which won in 2013 the Nobel Peace Prize.

He also called on all the OPCW Member States to carry on their efforts in order to prohibit all chemical weapons.

The mission of the OPCW is to implement the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in order to achieve the OPCW's vision of a world that is free of chemical weapons and of the threat of their use, and in which cooperation in chemistry for peaceful purposes for all is fostered.

