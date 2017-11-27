Morocco's Net International Reserves Up 2.4 Percent

Rabat — Morocco's net international reserves amounted to 236.8 billion dirhams until November 17, 2017, recording a 2.4% year-on-year increase, Bank Al Maghrib said.

During the week of Nov. 16-22, the interbank remained at 2.25%, Morocco's central bank pointed out in its weekly indicators.

In the same period, Bank Al Maghrib injected 43.2 billion dirhams, while the average trading volume reached 3.3 billion dirhams.

According to the same source, the Dirham appreciated by 0.3% against the Euro and depreciated by 0.5% against the Dollar.