27 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco's Net International Reserves Up 2.4 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Morocco's net international reserves amounted to 236.8 billion dirhams until November 17, 2017, recording a 2.4% year-on-year increase, Bank Al Maghrib said.

During the week of Nov. 16-22, the interbank remained at 2.25%, Morocco's central bank pointed out in its weekly indicators.

In the same period, Bank Al Maghrib injected 43.2 billion dirhams, while the average trading volume reached 3.3 billion dirhams.

According to the same source, the Dirham appreciated by 0.3% against the Euro and depreciated by 0.5% against the Dollar.

Morocco

2nd China-Africa Investment Forum Kicks Off in Marrakech

The 2nd edition of the China-Africa Investment Forum (CAIF) opened Monday in Marrakech, with the participation of more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.