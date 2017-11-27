27 November 2017

South Africa: SA to Attend President Kenyatta's Inauguration

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, will attend the inauguration ceremony of the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on behalf of President Zuma.

"The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Kasarani National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya," said the Presidency.

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane will fill the shoes of the President, who will be engaged on Tuesday at the fifth summit of the African Union-European Union (AU-EU). The summit will take place in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The summit is scheduled to take place from 29 - 30 November. It will be held under theme 'Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth'.

The Presidency said the summit is anticipated to focus on the importance of the youth in the two regions' socio-economic development programmes.

"The summit is also expected to focus on supporting the objectives of the AU Agenda 2063 and its flagship projects.

"It is further expected that the summit will adopt Joint Priority Projects for the period 2018 to 2022 that would focus on mobilising investments for Africa's structural transformation, human capacity development, including capacitating the youth, and on addressing peace and security, ensuring good governance and creating resilient societies," the Presidency said.

The summit will further discuss issues of mutual concern that affect the two regions, including enhancing economic opportunities for youth, mobility and migration, trade and investment, cooperation on peace and security as well as cooperation on governance between the two regions.

