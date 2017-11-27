Southern Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Addresses SADC Care and Support for Teaching and Learning Conference, 28 Nov

press release

The Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga will tomorrow, Tuesday 28 November 2017 join education officials from 15 Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Member States at the Southern Sun OR Tambo as they gather to consider key issues hindering access to quality education.

Care and Support for Teaching and Learning (CSTL) is a SADC initiative that responds to the many common education challenges experienced by children and youth in the SADC region including poverty, hunger, poor health and gender-based violence, factors which often prevent many children and youth from accessing quality education.

The meeting will bring together regional partners implementing the unique SADC CSTL initiative. South Africa is the current SADC chair, as such South African Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga will open the meeting and the Deputy Director-General of Care and Support, Dr Granville Whittle, will chair the three-day meeting.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education