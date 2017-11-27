Angola to Gain Domestic Violence Centres

Luanda — The Angolan Government will soon set up integrated centres to address cases of domestic violence.

The information was released Sunday in Luanda by the minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Victória da Conceição, at the end of a visit to the Igreja de Nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo na Terra (Kimbanguista).

The minister said who would not say when the centres will be launched, added that they will be set up experimentally in central Huambo province.

According to the official, the centres will seek to respond to the domestic violence victims' concerns, with the help of people specialising in counseling and psychological assistance.

She said the centres will also be served by police officers to record the complaints so that such cases as paternity denial and others get prompter approach.

Victória da Conceição stated that the number of cases of domestic violence in the country is very high and with a rising trend, mostly owed to the victims' economic dependence on the offenders.