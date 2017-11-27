27 November 2017

SAnews.gov.za

South Africa: Mining Charter Hearing to Be Held in 2018

The date for the hearing of the review of the 2017 Mining Charter has been moved to next year following a request from the Chamber of Mines.

On Friday, the Pretoria High Court postponed the case from the initial dates of 13 -14 December 2017 at the request of the Chamber of Mines

"The prolonged legal uncertainty caused by the postponement is indeed regrettable, especially in as far as the implementation of our transformation objectives as Government is concerned. We will, however, abide by the granting of the postponement," Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said in a statement on Monday.

The matter will now be heard from the 19th to 21st February 2018.

The Department of Mineral Resources amended the Mining Charter to strengthen and refine its effectiveness in driving economic transformation and competitiveness in the mining sector.

