South Africa: MEC Gwen Ramokgopa Demands Stability At Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has instructed the management of Steve Biko Academic hospital to ensure that no services are disrupted and that the matters affecting security employees are immediately resolved.

In the meantime, the Steve Biko Academic Hospital has assured the MEC and the public that it has not experienced any service disruption to the public, this despite the workers of the private security company being disgruntled with their employer.

The employees of the private security company contracted to the Steve Biko Hospital disrupted the hospital access by motor cars from 07:00 - 08:00. Access to the hospital was only by walking in.

"This is an unacceptable behaviour and we cannot allow the disruption of services and acts that compromise patients and employees safety.

"The Gauteng Department of Health appreciates the support of the South African Police Services for helping to bring the situation under control.

"We call on the private security company to speedily resolve their labour disputes in a manner that does not affect their contractual obligations to the hospital", said MEC Ramokgopa

