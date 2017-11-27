South Africa: MEC Sihle Zikalala Unveils Kwazulu-Natal Festive Season Plans, 29 Nov

press release

KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini to jointly unveil festive season plans

With the festive season on the horizon, the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental has joined forces with the eThekwini Metro to unveil preparations to welcome the thousands of visitors that visit the province over this period.

This year's festive season plan will be unveiled by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala who will be joined by the Mayor of the eThekwini Metro, Councillor Zandile Gumede.

The MEC and the Mayor will do a walk about on the beachfront. Thereafter, they will proceed to The Joint Jazz Cafe for a briefing with the media.

KwaZulu-Natal is a firm favourite among holiday makers, mostly local tourists who descend upon the province and its beaches over the December and January months.