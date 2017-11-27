27 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Sihle Zikalala Unveils Kwazulu-Natal Festive Season Plans, 29 Nov

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini to jointly unveil festive season plans

With the festive season on the horizon, the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental has joined forces with the eThekwini Metro to unveil preparations to welcome the thousands of visitors that visit the province over this period.

This year's festive season plan will be unveiled by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala who will be joined by the Mayor of the eThekwini Metro, Councillor Zandile Gumede.

The MEC and the Mayor will do a walk about on the beachfront. Thereafter, they will proceed to The Joint Jazz Cafe for a briefing with the media.

KwaZulu-Natal is a firm favourite among holiday makers, mostly local tourists who descend upon the province and its beaches over the December and January months.

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.