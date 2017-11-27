27 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Inter Ministerial Committee On Comprehensive Social Security Implementation

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Comprehensive Social Security Implementation has noted the media reports on the progress report compiled by the panel of experts appointed by the Constitutional Court.

The panel of experts report provides the Court with progress on its work and makes the recommendations for consideration by the Court.

Chairperson of the IMC, Minister Jeff Radebe, said: "the IMC remains committed to be guided by the Constitutional Court order. The IMC will deliberate on issues raised by the Panel of Experts once the Constitutional Court has pronounced on the report".

The IMC continues to made progress in overseeing the implementation of the Constitutional Court. On the 21 November 2017 it presented to the Portfolio Committee on its progress.

Government's social assistance programme has contributed to breaking the cycle of poverty. Through it government continues to improve the living conditions of poor vulnerable and underprivileged South Africans.

Issued by: Government Communications

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.