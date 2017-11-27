South Africa: Inter Ministerial Committee On Comprehensive Social Security Implementation

press release

The Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Comprehensive Social Security Implementation has noted the media reports on the progress report compiled by the panel of experts appointed by the Constitutional Court.

The panel of experts report provides the Court with progress on its work and makes the recommendations for consideration by the Court.

Chairperson of the IMC, Minister Jeff Radebe, said: "the IMC remains committed to be guided by the Constitutional Court order. The IMC will deliberate on issues raised by the Panel of Experts once the Constitutional Court has pronounced on the report".

The IMC continues to made progress in overseeing the implementation of the Constitutional Court. On the 21 November 2017 it presented to the Portfolio Committee on its progress.

Government's social assistance programme has contributed to breaking the cycle of poverty. Through it government continues to improve the living conditions of poor vulnerable and underprivileged South Africans.

Issued by: Government Communications