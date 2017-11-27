27 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Men Found Guilty of Killing, Beheading Teen

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Limpopo High Court on Monday found two men guilty of killing a young woman for her body parts.

Stanley Mohlake and Edward Raatji killed 17-year-old Nthabiseng Mosomane - Mohlake's girlfriend - decapitated her, and attempted to sell the body parts to sangomas in Polokwane.

Traditional healers alerted the police and the two were placed under surveillance, before being arrested in July last year.

Police testified that the men had tried to sell her head in Polokwane's CBD.

The head was found wrapped in newspaper and hidden in a schoolbag.

Mosomane's burnt body was found a day later at Mapela village, near Mokopane.

Raatji, a former teacher who was studying law at the University of Venda, tried to exonerate himself of the crimes.

It emerged during their trial that Raatji had found potential buyers.

He took notes while Judge Matsoro Semenya delivered her verdict. Mohlake held his head high.

Raatji claimed during the trial that he had offered Mohlake a lift to Polokwane and had nothing to do with the skull that was found in his car.

Semenya found that the men's testimonies were an attempt to disassociate themselves from the scene and the facts that incriminated them.

She said that Raatji had played a major role, as chief negotiator, in striking a deal with a sangoma.

The court found that this role was corroborated by the evidence of two sangomas who Raatji contacted about the sale.

Mohlake also maintained his innocence throughout.

Semenya found: "The accused conspired to kill the deceased in order to sell her body parts. The versions of the accused are rejected and found to be not true."

Source: News24

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.