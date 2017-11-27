South Africa: Newsflash - Mail & Guardian Up for Sale

analysis

The Mail & Guardian, one of the country's most respected publications with a fine tradition of gutsy journalism, is considering multiple offers to purchase the media house. Bosses hope they'll conclude a deal within the next week. By GREG NICOLSON.

Mail & Guardian CEO Hoosain Karjieker said on Monday that "six to seven" offers to purchase the weekly publication were being considered, but they were still in negotiations.

Financial services firm Deloitte is managing the sale and the company's board met on Monday morning to discuss the offers.

Karjieker was unable to expand on the details of the offers as negotiations are ongoing but explaining the motivation to sell, he said: "I think initially, it's important to introduce local empowerment shareholders into the country."

He said there were "multiple possibilities" that could come out of the discussions with potential buyers and while Mail & Guardian looks set to have a new owner within a week, "there's no guarantees".

Karjieker said the bidding price would obviously play a key role in the decision to sell, as would editorial policies. "That goes without saying... The editorial independence would be a really key factor."

