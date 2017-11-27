Angola: Joint Communiqué On State Visit By His Excellency Mr João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola to South Africa

press release

Joint Communiqué on the occasion of the State Visit by His Excellency, Mr João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, to the Republic of South Africa, 24- 25 November 2017

At the invitation of His Excellency Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, paid a State Visit to the Republic of South Africa from 23 -25 November 2017.

H.E., President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço was accompanied by a delegation consisting of Ministers, Senior Government Officials and business representatives.

During the Official Talks, the two Heads of State exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, regional, continental and international issues of mutual interest.

The two Presidents reaffirmed the strong historical and fraternal bilateral relations between the two countries, based on political, economic and cultural ties that date back to the years of the freedom struggle against colonialism and Apartheid.

The two Heads of State noted the existing 33 Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding covering a wide spectrum including trade and investment; energy; defence and security, immigration; infrastructure development; arts and culture, mining, tourism, etc.

The Presidents agreed to elevate the current Joint Commission for Cooperation to the Bi-National Commission at the level of the Heads of State. In this regard, the Agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the two countries was signed during the State visit.

The Heads of State expressed satisfaction with the decision to abolish visa requirements for ordinary passport holders of the respective countries with effect from December 2017. This will not only add significant impetus to tourism between South Africa and Angola, but will also facilitate the free movement of people and further promote people-to-people exchanges.

The two Presidents witnessed the signing of a Protocol on Police Cooperation. This Protocol not only recognises the importance of the promotion and development of police cooperation, but also establishes a framework for the exchange of information, experience, best practices and knowledge between the respective law enforcement agencies.

Adding further momentum to the relationship, the Heads of State also witnessed the signing of the Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters. This Agreement will ensure greater cooperation between the respective customs authorities.

The Presidents addressed the South Africa-Angola Business Forum on 24 November 2017, where they underscored the importance of increasing economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President João Lourenco delivered a Public Lecture on the theme of "Angola: Regional Integration and Development" to a wide and diverse audience including distinguished South African Government entities and Parliamentarians, ANC Veterans and academics amongst others.

The two Leaders, in their respective capacities as Chair of SADC and as Chair of the Organ for Politics Defence and Security Cooperation, also reviewed the political, security and socio-economic situation in Southern Africa and the Great Lakes Region. They reaffirmed their commitment to working together in pursuit of sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Southern Africa and on the African Continent in general.

The Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to the continental integration processes and called for implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and it's Action Plan.

The two Leaders expressed their support and commitment to Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. They also reiterated the call for the reform of the multilateral system and in particular the United Nations Security Council.

The two Presidents reviewed the current political developments in Zimbabwe and expressed the hope that all processes will proceed within the framework of the Constitution and always in the best interest of the people of Zimbabwe.

H.E. Mr João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, expressed his gratitude to H.E. Mr Jacob Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.

Done at Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, 25 November 2017.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation