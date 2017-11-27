South Africa: Nehawu Condemds the Delaying Tactics of the Employer At the PSCBC

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] condemns the delaying tactics dished out by the employer at the current public service wage negotiations at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council [PSCBC].

At the special PSCBC meeting held on the 6th October 2017, labour tabled its consolidated demands and the PSCBC agreed that employer will respond to labours demands on the 20th October 2017. This meeting was also used to finalize the wage negotiations timetable. On the 20th October 2017 the employer failed to table an offer as agreed but instead committed to a new date of the 23rd November 2017 to respond to labours demands.

On the new date of the employer of 23rd November 2017, a Special PSCBC meeting was convened with a view to receive an offer or response from the employer, unfortunately the employer reported that they are still not ready or have not finalized their internal mandating processes. After long heated deliberations the employer made a new commitment to revert back to PSCBC on the 7th December 2017.

Thereafter parties at the PSCBC agreed that between the 23rd November 2017 and 7th December 2017, a pre-negotiations session will be convened with a view to package and prioritize issues in preparation for full-blown negotiations starting from the 7th December 2017. We hope the employer will come prepared for these negotiations and as we will no longer tolerate any further delays.

As NEHAWU, we call on the employer to desist from these silly antics they have been engaging in at the negotiations. These antics borders on intentions to collapse the negotiations. We will no longer tolerate any further delays in these negotiations and we hope that the employer will from now on take the process more seriously. Any further delays will infuriate workers and eventually push them to withdraw their labour power resulting in a strike.

We want to assure our members and workers that we shall ensure that their demands will be met and that no amount of ill-discipline from the employer will deter us.