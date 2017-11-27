Ghana: Currency Watch

"A country that begs for bread is not worth anybody's respect" I am a government worker who is obliged to pay my… Read more »

The Kenyan shilling is expected to firm this week after a court upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Zambia's kwacha is seen bearish due to scant dollar supply. Ghana Ghana's cedi is expected to remain on the back foot on unmet dollar demand by businesses for their end-of-year imports amid speculative buying by others, [... ]

