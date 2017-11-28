27 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: CAF Nominates Rohr, Oshoala for Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Gernot Rohr
By Tunde Eludini

Super Eagles coach, Genort Rohr, is top on the list of coaches shortlisted for the CAF Coach of the Year award.

The Franco-German tactician is shortlisted alongside four others.

Rohr has been very impressive since he took over the Super Eagles for almost 16 months ago, losing only one competitive game.

His long list of victories include a 1-0 defeat of Tanzania in Uyo in September 2016; 2-1 defeat of Zambia in Ndola in October 2016 at the start of the 2018 World Cup race; a 3-1 defeat of Algeria in Uyo in November 2016.

Others are a 3-0 defeat of Togo in a friendly match in Paris in June 2017; a 4-0 bashing of Cameroon in Uyo in September 2017 and; a 1-0 defeat of Zambia in Uyo in October 2017, which guaranteed the World Cup ticket.

His latest win was against two-time world champions, Argentina.

The only loss was against South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Uyo, at the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June 2017.

Also, Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala, has been shortlisted for the CAF Women's Player of the Year Award by the continent's football ruling body.

The Super Eagles on their part are in the run for the male team of the year on the continent while Nigeria's U-20 Women Team, the Falconets, are shortlisted for the Women team of the year .

As stated, the winners will be decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants.

The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

Women's Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)

Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)

Women's National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20

Kenya

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hugo Broos (Cameroon)

L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Egypt

Mali U-17

Nigeria

Zambia U-20

Club of the Year

Al Ahly

Mbabane Swallows

SuperSport United

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club

Nigeria

Higher Electricity Tariffs are Inevitable - Vice President

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said payment of high electricity tariffs is inevitable for Nigerian electricity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.