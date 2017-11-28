Super Eagles coach, Genort Rohr, is top on the list of coaches shortlisted for the CAF Coach of the Year award.

The Franco-German tactician is shortlisted alongside four others.

Rohr has been very impressive since he took over the Super Eagles for almost 16 months ago, losing only one competitive game.

His long list of victories include a 1-0 defeat of Tanzania in Uyo in September 2016; 2-1 defeat of Zambia in Ndola in October 2016 at the start of the 2018 World Cup race; a 3-1 defeat of Algeria in Uyo in November 2016.

Others are a 3-0 defeat of Togo in a friendly match in Paris in June 2017; a 4-0 bashing of Cameroon in Uyo in September 2017 and; a 1-0 defeat of Zambia in Uyo in October 2017, which guaranteed the World Cup ticket.

His latest win was against two-time world champions, Argentina.

The only loss was against South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Uyo, at the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June 2017.

Also, Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala, has been shortlisted for the CAF Women's Player of the Year Award by the continent's football ruling body.

The Super Eagles on their part are in the run for the male team of the year on the continent while Nigeria's U-20 Women Team, the Falconets, are shortlisted for the Women team of the year .

As stated, the winners will be decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants.

The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

Women's Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)

Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)

Women's National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20

Kenya

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hugo Broos (Cameroon)

L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Egypt

Mali U-17

Nigeria

Zambia U-20

Club of the Year

Al Ahly

Mbabane Swallows

SuperSport United

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club