Rwanda Launches Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence

On Friday 24 November 2017, Rwanda joined the rest of the world launching the '16 Days of Activism', a campaign aimed to mobilize action towards ending violence against women and girls across the globe.

Echoing the call to "Leave No One Behind" for the elimination of gender-based violence, in Rwanda, the campaign was launched in Kigali, with a walk from Parliamentary Buildings in Kimihurura to Amahoro Mini Stadium.

The walk brought together senior government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, members of the private sector, army and police top brass, secondary and university students, and groups of women rights activists.

Themed "End Violence against Women and Girls: Speak Out!" the campaign runs from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December this year.

Addressing participants in a gathering that followed the walk, Senate President Bernard Makuza said: "Gender Based Violence is a total disrespect of human rights and it delays the country's development as victims are deprived of their role and contribution in the national development. Prevention and eradication of all forms of violence should be everyone's responsibility."

The campaign focuses on trying GBV and child abuse cases pending before courts; identifying teen mothers who have not yet reported their cases to the Judicial Police and facilitating them to lodge complaints.