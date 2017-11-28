Kenya: Eight MCAs Flown to Migori and Nairobi for Treatment

Eight out of 15 Migori MCAs, who were treated for food poisoning in Mombasa County, have been flown to Nairobi and Migori counties for further treatment.

The MCAs were rushed to various private hospitals in Mombasa after a cholera scare on Sunday.

CHOLERA SCARE

Several MCAs suffered a bout of severe food poisoning after consuming what doctors described as contaminated food.

They experienced diarrhoea and vomiting after eating at their hotel on Saturday night. Other MCAs who did not eat at the hotel did not fall sick.

"Five of us - Caroline Okere, Gerishon Owii, Joseph Mugosi Hoyo and Nildad Bageni - flew on Sunday night," said Mr Owii.

FURTHER TREATMENT

Speaking to the Nation on the phone, Mr Owii said he was preparing to go for further treatment at St Joseph's Mission Hospital in Migori.

"About four or five of us were airlifted to Nairobi. I am very tired and fatigued. But thank God the vomiting has stopped what is remaining is diarrhoea. I am going to the hospital but my health is improving," said Mr Owii.

Kuria West MCA Joseph Hoyo said they were booked at a hotel in Mombasa for three days induction.

FOOD POISONING

"We were 57 MCAs but only 15 MCAs were affected. I almost died due to diarrhoea and vomiting. I was the most affected. The rest were afraid of me; they thought I had cholera," said Mr Hoyo.

Nyali Healthcare Ltd director Esther Ikiara said 11 MCAs were treated for food poisoning at the facility.

"They remained stable although they will need a bit of recovery to improve from fatigue and dehydration," she said.

OUTBREAK

A Cholera outbreak has killed four people in Mombasa in the past week.

The cases are as a result of food and water contamination.

Most of the cases were reported in Jomvu and Changamwe sub-Counties and the disease has spread to Kwale and Kilifi counties.

CLEAN-UP

Mombasa County Secretary Francis Thoya assured residents that the mounds of garbage in Mombasa will be cleared in the next two days.

Mr Thoya admitted that the county has been having challenges in cleaning the city.

"The county did not have equipment to clear the garbage. The matter has been sorted. County cleaners will be working 24 hours in a period of four days to clear the garbage," he said.

Speaking during a clean-up initiative at Uwanja wa Mbuzi, Mr Thoya assured the residents of improvement in clearing the garbage that leads to frequent disease outbreaks.

The clean-up is part of efforts by Governor Hassan Joho's administration to eradicate cholera.

SANITATION

Mr Thoya linked the state of uncleanliness to the spread of cholera.

"Part of the activities we need to contain it is to clear the garbage. The county is committed to ensure that our town is clean. We have to admit there is a lot of garbage but we have already started the cleaning process," he said.

"We are now moving to outwards. We are going to enhance garbage collection daily," he added, saying infrequent collection of garbage had led to a build-up.

BAN

Last week, the county government banned hawking of bottled water and outsourcing of food in an effort to curb the spread of cholera that has killed four people.

Patients suffering from cholera are isolated and admitted at three Cholera Treatment Centres at Majengo Dispensary in Mvita sub-county, Port Reitz in Changamwe, and Utange in Kisauni, to curb the spread of the highly infectious disease.

More than 2,000 traders have also been vaccinated against disease.