Rwanda: Kagame to Attend Kenyatta's Inauguration

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/Daily Nation

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers rehearse at Safaricom Stadium on November 27, 2017 ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration.

President Paul Kagame is expected to attend Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration Tuesday in the capital Nairobi, the President's Office has said.

Kenyatta will be sworn in alongside his running mate, Deputy President William Ruto.

Kenyatta's swearing-in comes a week after his victory was upheld by the country's Supreme Court, which ruled against two petitions contesting the results of the repeat election.

In endorsing Kenyatta's re-election, Chief Justice David Maraga said the repeat election was conducted in accordance with the law.

Kenyans returned to the polls after the same court had nullified Kenyatta's victory in August, following a petition by the main opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA) on the basis that the election commission had not observed the law during the process.

Today's inauguration at the country's main arena - Kasarani - will see Kenyatta start his second term in office, having first become president in 2013.

Some 60,000 people are expected to attend the event, including several Heads of State and Government.

President Kenyatta was among the leaders that attended President Kagame's inauguration in August this year.

Kenya and Rwanda are both members of the East African Community and the two countries have closely worked together on several regional initiatives over the last couple of years.