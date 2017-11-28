28 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kagame to Attend Kenyatta's Inauguration

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/Daily Nation
Kenya Defence Forces soldiers rehearse at Safaricom Stadium on November 27, 2017 ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration.
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame is expected to attend Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration Tuesday in the capital Nairobi, the President's Office has said.

Kenyatta will be sworn in alongside his running mate, Deputy President William Ruto.

Kenyatta's swearing-in comes a week after his victory was upheld by the country's Supreme Court, which ruled against two petitions contesting the results of the repeat election.

In endorsing Kenyatta's re-election, Chief Justice David Maraga said the repeat election was conducted in accordance with the law.

Kenyans returned to the polls after the same court had nullified Kenyatta's victory in August, following a petition by the main opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA) on the basis that the election commission had not observed the law during the process.

Today's inauguration at the country's main arena - Kasarani - will see Kenyatta start his second term in office, having first become president in 2013.

Some 60,000 people are expected to attend the event, including several Heads of State and Government.

President Kenyatta was among the leaders that attended President Kagame's inauguration in August this year.

Kenya and Rwanda are both members of the East African Community and the two countries have closely worked together on several regional initiatives over the last couple of years.

Rwanda

Gatsibo District Decries Shrinking Cemetery Space

Authorities in Gatsibo District are worried about the shrinking space for burial in cemeteries, especially around… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.