Kenya: Thousands Gather for Kenyatta, Ruto Inauguration

Hundreds of thousands of people have poured into Kasarani Sports Stadium to watch President Uhuru Kenyatta being sworn in for his second and final five-year term.

President Kenyatta, accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, will be expected at the 60,000-seater stadium after 10am and will both take the oath of allegiance, and the oath of due execution of office, before signing them.

The oath of office will be administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and witnessed by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Unlike in 2013, however, the ceremony will not have a handover of the instruments of power and the Constitution, which happens when a new president is taking over.

The Head of State and his deputy will individually take the oath of allegiance and that of due execution of office, to be administered by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi before Chief Justice David Maraga.

The President will then sign the oaths before the CJ also appends his signature and thereafter hand them to the Head of State, with the deputy going through the same process.

The President will then be honoured with a 21-gun salute by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to welcome its commander-in-chief.

After being sworn in, President Kenyatta will give his inaugural second term speech, which by all indications will be geared towards an economic transformation plan and a concerted effort to heal a nation deeply divided by a protracted political dispute.