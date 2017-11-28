Rwanda: Coffee Exports Rake in Rwf1.2 Billion Last Week

Rwanda exported $1.36 million (about Rwf1.2 billion) worth of coffee last week, according to weekly figures for the November 20 to 24, 2017 period released by the National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB). The week's production was recorded at 453 tonnes, while exported volume was 379 tonnes, the statistics show.

During the period, the country produced 506 tonnes of tea and exported 282 tonnes, raking in $954,955 (about Rwf8.2 million) in revenue.

In the horticulture sector, 54.9 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were exported bringing in $94,426, while 296,460 flower stems worth $43,525 were exported, according to NAEB figures.

Over 37,800 kilogrammes of dairy products were sold abroad, generating $58,650 during the week, and 90,500 kilogrammes of hides and skins worth $180,402 were exported, while 1,261 live animals were exported and generated $154,286.

The country exported over 3,488,880 kilogrammes of cereals and generated $1,427,479.

Meanwhile, the Israeli-Rwandan Horticulture Centre of Excellence at Mulindi, Gasabo is looking to increase production and development of planting materials, Jean Marie Kagenza, the coordinator has said.

Kagenza added that the centre is seeking partnerships with high-end markets, like hotels and supermarkets, to buy its high quality products. The official was speaking after centre's first harvest of 724 kilogramme of zucchini and 296 kilos of cucumbers from its two-acre project.

The facility expects the produce of tomato and pepper varieties soon, according to Kagenza.

The Centre of Excellence was founded last year aiming at equipping extension service providers with skills in horticulture development, said Epimaque Nsanzabaganwa, the horticulture division manager at NAEB. We expect seedlings and clean planting materials for farmers from the centre, the NAEB official added.