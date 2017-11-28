Uganda: Vipers - URA Brings Together Men Desperate for Respite

Kampala — Vipers and URA come into today's headline Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) clash with some respite following their 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Kirinya-Jinja and Soana respectively.

Of course eight fixtures on the day including newest table leaders SC Villa's trip to strugglers Masavu, champions KCCA's visit to tricky Mbarara, and careworn Express' clash at Soana provide for more viewing for a local football fan.

SC Villa, topping standings at 25 points from 12 matches, will be looking over their shoulders at second-placed and deposed leaders Police, who host Bul, and KCCA. Police have 23 points.

At the basement coach Steven Bogere and UPDF, who have just six points in 12 games, cannot cry more for a miraculous sign.

That they travel to an Onduparaka side yet to lose a topflight match in Arua in two seasons hardly inspires confidence.

But it is at the two dugouts at St Mary's Kitende - pitting Vipers Portuguese coach Miguel da Costa and URA's Ibrahim Kirya - that you can almost feel the burden.

Four-time champions URA are enduring one of the most difficult starts having won just four in 12 matches - the latest win coming after a long wait at Soana last week - moving them up to eighth on 16 points, nine behind leaders Villa.

Matches preceding that had Kirya on the ropes; the coach himself admitting his job was on the line.

But he got backing from URA CEO Edward Kulubya ahead of today's clash. "We believe Kirya is the man to take the club forward because there are other factors outside his jurisdiction like player individual performances that have to be considered when apportioning blame."

After bringing in over 10 players, Kirya talked of URA's fifth title at the beginning of the season. Now he will do with just another day.

"We are not thinking about winning the trophy now but getting the three points from our next game at Vipers. We will keep on rotating the players to get a winning team.

"There has been a steady improvement after every game and we believe we can go to Kitende and win.

Kirya will hope his strikers Bokota Labama, Henry Kisekka, Robert Mukongotya and Dickson Kigongo come to the fore against equally hungry Vipers, who got their life back after beating Kirinya on Friday.

That was Da Costa's fifth win overall and only the second in the last eight matches. The run had left the Portuguese under immense pressure. "My bag is ready since I came here," he said after Vipers earlier 3-1 loss to KCCA.

But Milton Karisa's double in the win over Kirinya on Friday gave him and Vipers hope of turning the corner. "Onto the next game with our heads up high," said the game's Man of the Match." They will have to do it the hard way against an equally deprived URA.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE, TODAY

Police vs Bul

Namboole, Live on Azam, 4pm

Vipers vs URA

St. Mary's Stadium, 4:30pm

Jinja SSS vs Maroons

Bugembe

Masavu vs SC Villa

Bugonga

Soana vs Express

Kavumba

Proline vs Bright Stars

StarTimes Stadium

Mbarara City vs KCCA

Kakyeka

Onduparaka vs UPDF

Green Light Stadium