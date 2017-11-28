28 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Rugby Cranes Sevens Off to World Series

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — "We shall not be another team there to compete," was What Rugby Cranes sevens captain Eric Kasiita had to say as the team was flagged off by National Council of Sports (NCS) officials in Kampala yesterday. The team left for Dubai and later Cape Town to take part in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series scheduled for December 1-2 (Dubai) and December 8-9 (Cape Town).

The World Cup-bound African champions got invites for the legs after defending their African title in October with a 10-7 win against Zimbabwe in the final. Uganda is in pool B with Canada, South Africa and neighbours Kenya for this weekend's action in Dubai.

Uganda finished 14th out 16 at both legs last year with a lot of positives picked despite still having alot more to learn.

Last year's experience at the top level should have equipped the side with more amour with a busy 2018 looming.

2018 will be an adventurous year for sevens rugby in Uganda. With the World Cup, Commonwealth games and the World Series qualifiers in Hong Kong, their performances in Dubai and Cape Town will tell how far they have come since returning to the grandest sevens stage a year ago.

Kasiita's mentality is evidence that the side has grown in different aspects of the game with more confidence. It's clear the side wants to start competing against the best teams with positive results because its the only way to improve.

Timothy Mudoola returns to the side after years out with Aaron Ofoyirwoth too joining the fold. Exams keep out Timothy Kisiiga and Adrian Kasiito with no big changes. Desire Ayera, James Ijongat and Joseph Aredo are in line for their World Series debuts.

After Dubai, the side will connect to Cape Town, South Africa before returning home to resume training.

RUGBY SEVENS

TEAM: Eric Kasiita (Captain), James Odongo, Pius Ogena, Kevin Kermundu, Phillip Wokorach (Ass. Captain), Micheal Wokorach, Solomon Okia, Joseph Aredo, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Desire Ayera, James Ijongat, Timothy Mudoola

Uganda

Makerere Deploys Sniffer Dogs, Police to Block Fees Defaulters

Makerere University on Monday deployed sniffer dogs and police to manage the conduct of examinations to ensure no… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.