27 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Steve Biko Academic Hospital Ends Contract After Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gauteng Department of Health has terminated the contract of a private security company "with immediate effect" after its employees staged a protest at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Monday.

The department said the termination of the contract was dictated by the unprotected strike over an alleged salary dispute; and the security guards' "unbecoming behaviour".

The group of security guards used stones and rubble to block the entrance to the hospital in Pretoria and vandalised signage and vegetation.

The blockade lasted around an hour before it was cleared by police.

The security guards alleged they had not been paid by their employer, said the hospital's acting CEO Mathabo Mathebula.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a statement she was pleased that the hospital's management had acted swiftly to manage the situation.

"The new security company has been brought on board and they have [taken up] their responsibilities," she said.

"Although we respect the rights of employees to strike, we should be reminded that health facilities provide essential services, therefore, we cannot tolerate lawlessness and disruption of service in these critical institutions."

Ramokgopa also commended police for restoring calm during the protest.

Source: News24

South Africa

Police Will Not Withdraw Charges Just Because Victims Depend On Their Abusers

Sunnyside police on Monday said they were determined to ensure that people who abuse their partners - either physically… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.