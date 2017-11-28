Tanzania: Fired CUF Legislators Push for Reinstatement After High Court Ruling

Dar es Salaam — Eight CUF members, who were stripped of membership by the embattled party chairman, Prof Lipumba, in July, this year, now want to be reinstated in their position as Special Seats MPs.

Prof Lipumba, who is recognised by the Registrar of Political Parties to be CUF chairman, stripped of membership eight Special Seat MPs and two ward councillors for misconduct in July.

The decision, which was strongly condemned by CUF secretary-general Maalim Seif faction, resulted in the eight losing their seats in Parliament as Special Seats legislators.

The eight then went to court, challenging their expulsion from the party.

Earlier this month, the High Court of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam ruled in favour of them, prohibiting Prof Lipumba's faction from discussing and stripping of party membership.

On November 27, 2017, the aggrieved eight Special Seats MPs, Miza Bakari Haji, Savelina Mwijage, Salma Mwasa, Raisa Mussa, Riziki Mngwali, Hadija Salum Al-Qassmy, Saumu Sakala and Halima Mohamed, said after the ruling, they were looking to Speaker of National Assembly Job Ndugai for informing them what to do so that they could be reinstated.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on November 27, Ms Riziki Mngwali said they had written to Mr Ndugai's office since November 20 over the matter.

"We have written to him to inform us the right procedure that could be followed for us to be reinstated. This must be done on the same speed used when he announced that we had been fired," she said.

Ms Mngwali, who is supporting the CUF secretary-general, said she hoped Mr Ndugai would finally do justice.

In July, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who has been at loggerheads with Maalim Seif, stripped of the eight MPs their party membership on "disciplinary grounds".

He said the eight were among the 10 MPs, who were summoned for a disciplinary hearing, but failed to appear.

According to Prof Lipumba, only two MPs wrote to the leadership council, explaining why they would not be able to attend the meeting.

As a result, Prof Lipumba's faction submitted documents to the Speaker of National Assembly and the Registrar of Political Parties to notify them of the decision to strip off the MPs their party membership.

In no time, Mr Ndugai's office announced that the eight Special Seats MPs had lost their seats after Prof Lipumba's letter.