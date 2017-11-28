South Africa: Eastern Cape ANC Factional Wars Heat Up With Sabotage Claimed At 16 Days of Activism Event

The battle between ANC factions in the Eastern Cape has spilt over into the party's provincial duties.

This after the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) accused MEC for social development Nancy Sihlwayi of sabotaging the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

In a statement released on Monday morning, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi accused Sihlwayi of being stubborn and reckless during the planning of the event which was meant to be attended by President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma announced at the last minute that he would not be attending, instead sending Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu.

The national event was initially scheduled to be in the Alfred Nzo region, but was hastily moved to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro "only to satisfy her thirst to serve the factional political attitude," Ngcukaitobi said.

This was done against the advice and decision of all authoritative bodies. The Alfred Nzo region, which is led by PEC treasurer Babalo Madikizela, has pronounced on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as its preferred candidate to replace Zuma as ANC president while Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma enjoys support in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

Ngcukaitobi said no president in their right mind would have embraced an event "as disorganised as the one hosted on Saturday, whose principal aim was to distribute ANC factional T-shirts".

Ngcukaitobi added that the party in the province would not support the "abuse of state resources in particular in the name of the poor and vulnerable".

"Government should be held accountable for every cent spent."

The provincial social development department promised to release a statement before the end of Monday.

