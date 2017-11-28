Nigeria: Salvador Re-Elected Lagos PDP Chairman

Lagos — Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador has been re-elected as the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

Salvador and other newly elected members were re-elected by affirmation through a consensus arrangement which however did not go down well with one of the aspirants, Dr. Adegbola Dominic.

Other newly elected officers of the party are Alhaji Hassan Waliu (deputy State chairman), Prince Muiz Dosunmu (State Secretary), Hon. Kunle Okunola (State Organising secretary), Niyi Adams (State Youth Leader), Mrs Shola Oladehinbo (state woman leader), Barr. Taofik Gani (state Publicity secretary).

Gani told our correspondent on Monday that the congress was held as a 'family affair.'

According to him, the congress was held at a venue in Jibowu area of the state and had the officers returned unopposed.

The congress was supervised by members of the state congress committee which included Hon. Dubem Onyia (Chairman); Hon. John O. Odey (Member); Col. Abibu Aliyu (Member); Mrs Cecilia Undie (Member); and Mr. Joseph Asawa (Member/Secretary).

The stakeholders had earlier met all interested parties where it was agreed to allot offices to different zones in the state.

Notable leaders present at the congress included: Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Capt. Tunji Shelle, Jimi Agbaje, Otunba Segun Adewale, all the five members of the House of Representatives and the only member of the Lagos house of Assembly.

Efforts to reach Dominic who is said to be grumbling over the outcome of the congress proved abortive as he didn't pick phone calls put through to his known number while he is yet to reply the text sent to him as at the time of filing this report.