Zimbabwe: Mujuru in World Fitness Champs

Zimbabwean fitness trainer Precious Mujuru is bubbling confidence ahead of the World Fitness Championships in Biarritz, France. The tournament, which will be staged on the Atlantic coastal French town which is 35 km from the Spanish border, is starting on Friday and will be concluded on Monday.

Mujuru is at the World Championships courtesy of her commendable efforts where she finished fourth at the Arnold Classic Africa in South Africa in May this year. The athlete is leaving the country today from Harare headed for France. Mujuru said competing at this level was tough but promised to do her best to bring back a medal back home a medal next week.

"I will be competing against the best in the world and it will obviously be a difficulty contest but I promise to make my country proud when I take to the stage. I have been training hard to be in a good shape for the tournament and I am confident I have done justice to be able to stand the heat against the very best in the world. Zimbabweans need to give me maximum support and my promise to them is that I will never spoil the good image of their flag," said Mujuru.