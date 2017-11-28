27 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Civil Identification Staff Accused of Illicit Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambique's National Civil Identification Directorate (DIC) has expelled two of its staff who were accused of demanding bribes from citizens applying for identity cards in the southern district of Namaacha.

Complaints of illicit charges by the two officials came to light at a rally addressed by the Maputo provincial first secretary of the ruling party, according to a report on Mozambican Television (TVM).

Speakers at the rally claimed that the illicit payments demanded varied from 250 to 1,000 meticais (between 4.1 and 16.4 US dollars, at current exchange rates). Even after paying the bribe, the citizens concerned had to wait for months or even years for their identity card. Those who refused to pay the bribe had to travelto the neighbouring district of Boane to apply for their identity card.

DIC spokesperson Alberto Sumbana said a team was sent to Namaacha to investigate the accusations. The head of the former DIC team in Namaacha is now facing legal proceedings, and the other officials at the Namaacha office have been replaced.

Sumbana claimed that the DIC is making every effort to identify all officials involved in demanding illicit payments. When identified, he added, they must return the money they extorted to their victims.

Similar complaints of extortion have also been made by people applying for identity cards in Marracuene district, abouth 30 kilometres north of Maputo.

Mozambique

Syrah Resources Announces Flake Graphite Production

The Australian mining company Syrah Resources has announced its first commercial production of graphite from its mine in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.