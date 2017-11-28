27 November 2017

South Africa: 4 Children Drown in KZN Dam

Four children drowned in a dam in KwaMbonambi, north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Monday.

The children, aged between 5 and 13, were swimming in Msweli Dam, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24.

"Two of them are siblings and judging from their names and ages, police believe they were twins," he said.

Mbhele said the Empangeni police's search and rescue unit responded to the scene.

"An inquest docket has been opened," she said.

She warned parents not to allow their children to swim in dams and rivers without the supervision of an older person who can swim.

"As the school holidays are upon us and we're currently experiencing rain in most parts of the province, I advise parents to monitor the movement of their children and they must make sure an older person who can swim accompanies the children when they go out to swim."

South Africa

