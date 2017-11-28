Zimbabwe: Residents Up in Arms With Council

Greendale residents are up in arms with the City of Harare over the construction of a bus terminus opposite Rhodesville Police Station. Harare City Council public relations manager Michael Chideme confirmed that the city was being taken to court by the residents over the matter.

"Work has temporarily stopped opposite Rhodesville Police Station because some residents in that area took us to court so we are waiting for the process to conclude before we proceed," he said in an interview with The Herald Property Guide yesterday.

However, the paper could not have access to the court records by the time of going to print. This comes as the city is currently working on revamping various bus termini around the city in a move meant to decongest the city.

"There is work being done at a number of terminuses. We are currently surfacing the Coventry terminus. So far we have done the priming and now we are putting the tar. We are still compacting the one behind the National Sports Stadium and are still compacting the one along Cripps Road."

He said that Harare City Council was installing vendor marts at the bus stations and the business community was ready to chip in setting up small shops for varied services.

"We intend to set up vendor marts at the bus terminuses and they are ready for installation anytime from now so that we create economic hubs and also of interest is the business community, which is now coming to set up small shops to provide various services," Mr Chideme said.

The developments come amid proclamations by City of Harare acting Town Clerk, Josephine Ncube that council's medium term plan is to come up with modern vending facilities.

Mrs Ncube is also on record saying several investors had taken up the city's offer and plans were afoot to build shops and supermarkets at bus terminuses, while the city had also procured tents for informal traders who were being moved from the CBD. "We will be having small shops that are going to be opening from these areas," she said.