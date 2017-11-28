South Africa: Protesting Security Guards Block Entrance to Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has demanded stability at Steve Biko Academic Hospital following a protest by security guards during which the front entrance was blocked on Monday.

A group of security guards from a private security company used burning tyres and rubble to block the entrance of the hospital in Pretoria following an alleged salary dispute.

The blockade lasted around an hour before it was cleared by police.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said police were monitoring the protest.

Ramokgopa instructed the hospital's management to ensure that no services were disrupted and that the matters affecting security employees are immediately resolved.

Guards allegedly not paid

"This is unacceptable behaviour and we cannot allow the disruption of services and acts that compromise" the safety of patients and employees, Ramokgopa said in a statement.

The hospital's acting CEO Mathabo Mathebula said security guards alleged that they had not been paid by their employer.

"We have taken the matter seriously and called the company to urgently deal with their employees' concerns and ensure that the security services are not compromised," said Mathebula.

Ramokgopa called on the private security company to resolve their labour dispute speedily and in a manner that does not affect its contractual obligations to the hospital.

Director of communication for the Gauteng Department of Health Lesemang Matuka said that the security company's management was expected to meet with its employees and hospital management on Monday to resolve the matter.

Source: News24